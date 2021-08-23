AT&T looking to hire hundreds across Chicago region

Looking for a job? AT&T is working to fill 300 full and part-time retail sales consultant positions throughout the Midwest area.
On Tuesday, AT&T will host a retail sales ‘multievent’ at several local stores, including three in Chicago, one in Aurora, and one in Indianapolis. The telecommunications company is offering a $1,000 bonus to all new hires.
The hiring event spans from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m at the following locations:
- Chicago – AT&T Magnificent Mile, 600 N. Michigan Ave.
- Chicago – AT&T Store, 1101 S. Canal St.
- Chicago – AT&T Store 9505 S. Western Ave.
- Aurora – AT&T Store 4412 E. New York St.
- Hammond, IN – 7917 Indianapolis Blvd.
Click here for additional information and/or apply online.