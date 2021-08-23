AT&T looking to hire hundreds across Chicago region

An AT&T cellphone store is seen in Springfield, Virginia, October 23, 2014. AFP PHOTO / Saul LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Looking for a job? AT&T is working to fill 300 full and part-time retail sales consultant positions throughout the Midwest area.

On Tuesday, AT&T will host a retail sales ‘multievent’ at several local stores, including three in Chicago, one in Aurora, and one in Indianapolis. The telecommunications company is offering a $1,000 bonus to all new hires.

The hiring event spans from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m at the following locations:

Chicago – AT&T Magnificent Mile, 600 N. Michigan Ave.

Chicago – AT&T Store, 1101 S. Canal St.

Chicago – AT&T Store 9505 S. Western Ave.

Aurora – AT&T Store 4412 E. New York St.

Hammond, IN – 7917 Indianapolis Blvd.

Click here for additional information and/or apply online.