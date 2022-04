ROSEMONT, Ill. — Looking for work?

This Thursday, RecruitMilitary and Disabled American Veterans will host the Chicago Veterans Job Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will commence at Allstate Arena, located at 6920 Mannheim Road in Rosemont.

Registration is free and available online to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses, and dependents.

