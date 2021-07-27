Photos: US star Simone Biles exits; Russian Olympic Committee wins women’s gymnastics

  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 27: Sunisa Lee of Team United States competes in balance beam during the Women's Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 27: Simone Biles of Team United States is embraced by coach Cecile Landi during the Women's Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 27: Simone Biles of Team United States looks on during the Women's Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 27: Grace McCallum of Team United States competes in uneven bars during the Women's Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 27: Suniseduring the Women's Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 27: Simone Biles of Team United States reacts after stumbling on her landing while competing on vault during the Women's Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 27: Simone Biles of Team United States stumbles upon landing after competing in vault during the Women's Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 27: Simone Biles of Team USA waves to the crowd during introductions prior to the Women's Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 27: Team USA walks into the arena prior to the Women's Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
  • US's Simone Biles competes in the vault event of the artistic gymnastics women's team final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 27, 2021. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 27: Sunisa Lee of Team United States competes in floor routine during the Women's Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 27: Jordan Chiles of Team United States competes in floor exercise during the Women's Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 27: Simone Biles of Team United States hugs teammate Sunisa Lee during the Women's Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Russian Olympic Committee has won the gold medal in women’s gymnastics after U.S. star Simone Biles exited with a medical issue.

The Russian team posted a score of 169.528, ahead of the U.S. in second place at 166.096. The American team of Sunisa Lee, Grace McCallum and Jordan Chiles competed in the final three rotations without Biles, who withdrew from the competition after vault.

The gold is the first for the Russian team since the Unified Team triumphed in Barcelona in 1992 and came a day after the ROC men’s team edged Japan for the top spot in the men’s final.

Great Britain edged Italy for bronze.

The Russian athletes collapsed in joy after Angelina Melnikova’s floor routine score assured them of the top spot.

The Americans hung in there for silver even without Biles. The 24-year-old U.S. star, considered to be the greatest gymnast of all time, huddled with a trainer after landing her vault. She then exited the competition floor with the team doctor.

