CHICAGO — While baking cookies and setting up a cave under a Christmas tree is a part of her family’s usual traditions, a Palestinian Christan living in Chicago says the holiday can’t be celebrated this year as the others.

As communities around the world gear up for Christmas celebrations, the Palestinian Christian community in the Chicago says it’s hard to be joyous as they mourn the lives of over 20,000 Palestinians killed in Israeli bombardments since Oct. 7.

Officials in Bethlehem said Christmas celebrations will be canceled in Jesus’ traditional birthplace due to the Israel-Hamas war and the thousands of Palestinians lives lost.

‘Kahaf’ or cave under Christmas tree, representing where Mary gave birth to Jesus

Palestinian-Jordanian Marlene, a Chicago-native moved to America in 2001, shortly before 9/11, at just eight years old.

“It got pretty bad there, my dad said we need to leave because he wanted more opportunity for his kids,” she said.

Marlene’s father comes from Brzeit, “Br” meaning well and “zeit” meaning oil, a town in central West Bank known for its richness in olive oil.

“Our town had more oil than water, so we would fill our wells with oil for generations,” Marlene said.

Marlene says their town church tracks down their ancestry to 800 years ago– making the conflict in the region even more distressing.

There are 182,000 Christians in Israel, 50,000 in the West Bank and Jerusalem and 1,300 in Gaza, according to the U.S. State Department. The vast majority are Palestinians.

Photo courtesy of Marlene

“Palestinian Christians are some of the first Christians in the world, that’s why what is going on is very scary,” she said.

With there being an estimated 700 Palestinian Christians left in Gaza, Marlene says there are fears of entire bloodlines of the oldest Christians in the world being erased.

Israeli bombardment has killed over 20,000 Palestinians, leaving 50,000 injured after Hamas’s initial attack on Oct. 7. Some 1,200 Israelis were killed and about 240 were taken hostage.

Marlene says there is heightened Israeli militarization in her family’s village, along with prices of basic necessities sky-rocketing, and limited access to food and water in the West Bank.

“My grandma, aunts and uncles all live there. We just had to send money because my grandma needs medication,” she said.

She shared her family will be spending Christmas in worry for their safety, while mourning the thousands of others killed and injured in the conflict.

“We are mourning for all Palestinians, Muslim, Christian or Jewish — as if a family member passed away. We are meeting with family members, but it’s not going to be the same.”

In Brzeit, Marlene says locals buy gifts for the children and give them to the church for volunteers to deliver to different homes on Christmas eve.

“Jerusalem and Bethlehem usually have a large band of drummers and musicians usually play music throughout the town, bringing everyone together — both Muslims and Christians, but it will most likely be cancelled this year,” she said.

At a time where their communities should be celebrating, she says they will be reflecting in community instead.