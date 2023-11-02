CHICAGO — Hundreds of people gathered at the Anche Emit Synagogue Wednesday night to pray for Israeli lives lost in the Hamas attack on Israel and plea for action to rescue the more than 200 people taken hostage by the militant group.

Families whose loved ones are currently being held hostage by Hamas travelled to Chicago to share their stories.

At the same time, push for leaders across the world to assist in the safe release of those hostages.

Since the attack Israel Defense Forces have conducted air and ground strikes on Gaza with the intent of taking out Hamas, killing more than 8,000 Palestinian civilians in the bombings, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

Of the people who spoke, Seam Samo Segal’s cousin Rimon Kirsht who was taken with her husband from the couple’s home.

Sandy Feldman’s brother and sister were kidnapped — and have not been heard from in more than three weeks.

“We don’t know where they are they are just underneath the ground somewhere in Gaza we don’t know if they are alive, we don’t know nothing,” Feldman said.

Another vigil is scheduled to take place tonight at the North Suburban synagogue in Highland Park.

Attendees will hear from more family members of Israelis who have died or taken hostage by Hamas.