UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief is describing Gaza as “uninhabitable” three months into Israel’s war with Hamas.

Martin Griffiths warns that famine is looming and a public health disaster is unfolding, in a grim assessment of the horrific impact of Israel’s bombings to the devastating Hamas attacks of Oct. 7.

Griffiths says Gaza’s 2.3 million people are witnessing “daily threats to their very existence.” He says tens of thousands of people, mostly women and children, have been killed or injured, families are sleeping in the open as temperatures plummet, and areas where Palestinians were told to relocate have been bombed.

Griffiths reiterated U.N. demands for an immediate end to the war.