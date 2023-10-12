CHICAGO — The number of Americans confirmed dead in the Israel-Hamas war has risen to at least 25 and another 17 are unaccounted for.

Many more remain trapped in the region.

Major airlines stopped operations from Israel earlier this week. Since then, travelers have been scrambling to get out of the war-torn country.

The Biden administration said the US will begin sending flights out of Israel starting Friday. But a non-profit group is on the ground now working to get Americans to safety.

Israeli officials said air strikes and a possible ground invasion would continue until Hamas militants freed some 150 hostages.

“This is the fourth war zone that Project Dynamo has been deployed to in 24 months,” Bryan Stern said. “So far, we haven’t seen the State Department do that well if at all in the other four war zones that we have worked in.”

Stern, the co-found of Project Dynamo, said the non-profit works to rescue and assist people in disaster and conflict zones.

He said the situation in Israel is dire.

“People have been murdered in cold blood, many of them were raped,” Stern said. “We have many hostages. They’re being raped and tortured as we speak. America should be angry, we should show you that we’re angry and hurt you unless you give us our people back.”

Project Dynamo is working to get Americans trapped in the conflict zone out safely.

“Other countries are flying their airplanes out here for the last week,” Stern said. Germans, Argentinians, Brazilians, Canadians, all kinds of people. The Americans, so far, have elected not to do that.”

The war has claimed at least 2,800 lives on both sides so far.

Another 150 have been taken hostage by Hamas.

Project Dynamo is also working to help free those held captive as well.

“The hostages, I would tell those families, don’t give up, don’t give up,” he said. “Project Dynamo has broken Americans out of jail from inside Russia so anything is possible.”