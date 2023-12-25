CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. — Israel continues to bombard Gaza and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that the war will not stop.

But on a gray and overcast Christmas Day, local residents with Palestinian ties held a rally in the parking lot of a mall in Chicago Ridge as they called for an end to the fighting.

Organizers say the objective of Monday’s rally was to bring an end to the bombing and overall military action by Israel in Gaza so the hungry can be fed, the sick tended and the overall suffering can end.

Those who participated said they came to show their support for the people who are living amid the chaos after the conflict between Israel and Hamas escalated drastically following a surprise attack on Israel by Hamas in early October.

“We came here as truck drivers to send our people’s message there’s no Christmas. We came here on Christmas Day which they can’t celebrate back home, ” Mwafau Jbara, who helped organize the event, said.

Jbara was born in Jerusalem and emigrated the the U.S. years ago. He said it is impossible to directly communicate with anyone in Gaza because there is no phone or Internet service.

Jbara said he and others who rallied on Monday believe that the US should reconsider its blanket backing of Israel, but say an end to the fighting in Gaza must come first.

Organizers say they may organize similar events in the weeks ahead until they achieve their objective.