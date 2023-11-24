CHICAGO — Protesters marched down the Magnificent Mile on Friday to draw attention to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters rallied on Michigan Avenue as they looked to catch the attention of Black Friday shoppers. Some of those who participated in the march said it is important to keep the focus on the war in the Middle East as many people’s attention now turns to the holidays.

Israel and Hamas agreed to a four-day-long ceasefire on Wednesday, but protesters on Michigan Avenue said it was not enough and called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the occupation

Friday’s crowd grew to about 1,000 protesters by noon, and briefly caused a portion of Michigan Avenue to shut down to traffic.

1,200 Israelis were killed when Hamas attacked civilians near the border in early October, and more than 13,000 Palestinians have been killed since the fighting began, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Those who attended Friday’s protest say the demonstration was vital.

“It’s Black Friday! People come from all over just to come and see what all the hype is about in the streets and the stores and the malls all of it. What better day to portray the message of liberation of the oppressed in Palestine than today where everyone is watching.”

The larger group of protestors dispersed Friday afternoon but about a hundred people continued to demonstrate at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Pearson Street and it is unclear how long the demonstration will last.