CHICAGO — An immediate ceasefire is the ultimate goal for two pro-Palestinian groups that protested downtown on Saturday.

In the midst of the local protests, Israeli leaders say the military’s approach won’t change after three Israeli hostages were accidentally killed by Israeli forces on Saturday.

The afternoon’s rain didn’t stop members of “Healthcare Workers for Palestine” from gathering near Buckingham Fountain, advocating help for their colleagues in Gaza.

“We have had over 280 healthcare workers be killed and over 100 have been kidnapped in the last few weeks,” emergency physician Dr. Tammy Abughnaim said.

During the rally, participants waved white kites with messages representing the multitude of Palestinians fighting for their lives.

“The ultimate goal is ceasefire, right? So all of our healthcare workers are here asking and urging their lawmakers, their institutions, to call for a ceasefire because, at the end of the day, that’s the only way to save lives,” Dr. Abughnaim said.

The war has flattened much of northern Gaza and pushed 85% of residents from their homes. More than 18,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

On Saturday, outside of Water Tower, marchers braced with umbrellas protested down Michigan Avenue, calling for an end to the massive bloodshed.

In November, Hamas released over 100 hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners during a brief cease-fire. Hamas seeks the return of all Palestinian prisoners.

Marches calling for a ceasefire, as well as those advocating for health care workers in Gaza, took place around the globe on Saturday.