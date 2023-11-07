EVANSTON, Ill. — A group of pro-Palestine demonstrators is blocking the street outside Rep. Jan Schakowsky’s home on Tuesday in Evanston.

They are angry over Schakowsky’s pro-Israel stance.

It was organized by the U.S. Palestinian Community Network and attended by the Chicago Against Racist and Political Repression, Black Lives Matter Chicago, Rayo Counseling and Community Co-op and other organizations.

They are demanding Schakowsky calls to end all U.S. aid to Israel and drop the charges against seven protesters who shut down her office recently.

WGN-TV has reached to Schakowsky for a response and is awaiting a reply.