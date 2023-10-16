WHEELING, Ill. — Hundreds of people are expected to gather Monday evening for a prayer vigil and solidarity rally for the victims in Israel.

Rabbi Sholom Notik is organizing the event, which will begin with a prayer vigil for those held hostage, murdered, wounded and displaced during the Israel-Hamas war.

“I like to say at the beginning of an event like this that it’s not about politics, it’s not about a demonstration, it’s about supporting each other, especially supporting the victims,” Notik said. “Supporting really our brothers and sisters over in Isreal who are going through all of this. And about encouraging all of us that you can do better.”

At the local level, people will be thinking about the safe return of Evanston natives Judity Ra’anan and her 19-year-old daughter Natalie, who were visiting family in Israel when they were taken hostage by Hamas, according to the family’s rabbi who is a colleague of Notik.