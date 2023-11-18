CHICAGO — A portion of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive is shut down on Saturday afternoon after a pro-Palestinian demonstration carried into the street, blocking both lanes of traffic.

According to the Chicago Office of Emergency Management & Communications, due to a gathering near Grant Park, South DuSable Lake Shore Drive is temporarily closed to vehicular traffic.

In a series of posts shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, the US Palestinian Community Network detailed a growing demonstration near Buckingham Fountain as the crowd spilled into the street, blocking traffic.

Currently, it is unclear how long the road will be closed to vehicular traffic.

The demostration is the latest of many held around Chicagoland since the conflict between Israel and Hamas escalated following the surprise attack by Hamas in early October.

