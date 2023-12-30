CHICAGO — Chicago is hosting one of the largest Muslim conventions in North America this weekend.

Muslim leaders gather every year for the convention, but this year, at the 22nd annual gathering, the focus is on the war between Israel and Hamas and Muslim leaders say President Biden is failing them.

Muslim-American leaders from across the country united in the South Loop on Saturday afternoon, just steps away from McCormick Place where a convention gathering tens of thousands of Muslims from all over the world is taking place.

Those present expressed disappointment in President Joe Biden’s unwillingness to call for a permanent halt to the bombing in Gaza.

The “Abandon Biden Movement” was launched on November 1st in Minnesota with a focus on getting swing states like Arizona, Wisconsin and Michigan to drop their support for Biden’s 2024 re-election bid.

On Saturday, leaders announced that their campaign will expand across all 50 states.

While Illinois holds a strong democratic stance, Muslim leaders say Chicago plays an important role in their initiative.

“Senator Dick Durbin became the first senator who called for a ceasefire. I don’t think it was by accident. I think he recognizes the power of the American-Muslim community in this state,” Jaylani Hussein said.

Leaders note the Muslim-American community feels betrayed by the president’s stance in the Israel-Hamas war. They say even if the president changed his mind tomorrow, they are still still not going to vote for him.

Leaders made it clear that they don’t support Trump either, but say having a republican leader in office is not equivalent to a day in Gaza.

WGN-TV News reached out to the Biden administration, but they have not responded to requests for comment.