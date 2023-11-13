CHICAGO — Protestors gathered Monday inside Ogilvie train station near the Israeli Consulate to rally for a ceasefire in Gaza as the Palestinian death toll surpasses 11,000.

According to News Affairs, 106 people were arrested during the demonstration.

Jewish allies and supporters of the Palestinian cause gathered outside the Israeli Consulate, that sits in the same building as Ogilvie Transportation Center.

Three Jewish organizations, Jewish Voice for Peace, If Not Now and Never Again, organized the demonstration, hoping to bring light to Jews standing in solidarity with Palestinians.

The groups call for an end to the deadly attacks in Gaza that has claimed over 11,000 lives, mainly women and children. They also want water, food and electricity returned to Gaza to prevent further deaths.

“It’s a fool’s errand to think that defending oneself is going to come through bombing, mass killings and exile, displacement, ethnic cleansing genocide — there’s no military solution. The way to safety is ceasefire,” protestor Daniel Epstein said.

Earlier this month, Jewish Voices for Peace staged a similar protest in Grand Central Station in New York City.

The protests started near Heritage Green Park and made its way to the transportation center.