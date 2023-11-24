DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli media say the Hamas militant group has released the first batch of hostages under a cease-fire deal Friday, including 13 Israelis who have been held in the Gaza Strip for nearly seven weeks.

The media cited Israeli security officials.

Twelve Thai nationals were also released, according to Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

In all, 50 captives are set to be freed during a four-day truce.

Israel is set to free 150 Palestinians over the next four days, as part of the deal. Thirty-nine prisoners are to be freed Friday.