CHICAGO — Exactly two months after the start of the Israel and Hamas war, organizers put together a visual display in Water Tower Park to continue to call attention to the humanitarian crisis.

“The last two months have been a nightmare we can’t wake up from,” said Chicago resident Tarek Kishawi, who revealed more than 30 members of his extended family have been killed in Gaza.

For Kishawi, a temporary display showing people walking by images from the war sends the message that the crisis did not start on Oct. 7.

“Our people in Palestine have been undergoing a slow genocide for generations, starting from my grandparents in 1948, who were exiled from their homes and never allowed to return,” he said.

Two months after Hamas killed 1,200 Israelis in surprise attacks and took more than 200 hostages, the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry says more than 17,000 Palestinians – primarily women and children – have been killed.

Human rights groups say Israeli strikes on journalists were likely deliberate, which Israel denies. The government says it is working to increase the number of aid trucks entering, allowing fuel into the southern Gaza Strip.

“We adhere to our guiding principle that humanitarian aid must reach the civilians who need it and only the civilians who need it,” said Eylon Levy, a spokesperson for the Israeli government.

The Israeli military says it has new evidence Hamas was firing rockets from humanitarian zones in southern Gaza. U.S. officials have urged Israel to limit civilian deaths while supporting Israel’s mission to defend itself and crush Hamas, but calls continue for a permanent ceasefire.

“We will not be silent,” said Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan). “Fighting to save lives, no matter faith, no matter ethnicity, should not be controversial. Especially when the majority of Americans…support a ceasefire.”

Kishawi believes Palestinians should live free “like everyone else in this world.”

Activists in Chicago say they will continue to organize demonstrations in support of Palestinians, with their number one priority being an immediate end to the fighting.