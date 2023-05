INDIANAPOLIS — Race day is here!

The green flag drops on the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at 12:45 p.m. ET, but fans began descending on the race track much earlier on Sunday morning.

Take a look at some of the sights from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with our photo gallery.

Pagoda in the early morning hours/Chris Hagan

Fireworks signal the opening of the gates before the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The sun rises behind the Pagoda before the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The sun rises behind the Pagoda before the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

An overview of the track via Zach Myers

Reporter Eric Graves is ready for the Snake Pit

Photo via Alia Blackburn

Gasoline Alley/Chris Widlic

Photo via Chris Widlic

Chris Hagan and Chris Widlic interview Bruce Martin

Daniel Miller and Angela Ganote interview Gov. Eric Holcomb



Daniel Miller and Angela Ganote with “special guest” Jim O’Brien (in cutout form)

Our NewsNation colleagues at IMS/CJ Hoyt

Chris Widlic talks to Rinus VeeKay

FOX59 crew is ready to go!



Overhead view from Daniel Miller

Chris Hagan with Jack Harvey and Katherine Legge

Daniel Miller and Angela Ganote on the FOX59 set for Race Day

Dan Spehler and Beairshelle Edmé are ready for race day!

FOX59/CBS4 crew on race day

Chris Widlic talks to Graham Rahal on race day/Jess Peters

Driver Stefan WIlson signs autographs after surgery/Alexa Ross

Crowd at 9 a.m. via CJ Hoyt

Race fans dance in the Snake Pit before the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Race fans dance in the Snake Pit before the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Race fans pose in the Snake Pit before the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

A fan races in a pedal bike race on a mock track before the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Brian Wilkes, was indeed, here



Nick Davis has been going to the track for nearly six decades. He’s seen here with CBS4’s Justin Kollar

Out in Speedway

Grilling up the good stuff



A bachelor party from St. Louis chose the Indy 500 this year

2022 champ Marcus Ericsson talks to fans before the race

Tony Kanaan talks to reporters during what could be his last Indy 500

Nick McGill and Alia Blackburn

Chris Hagan talks to Ed Carpenter

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 28: Fan walks by Gasoline Alley before The 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 28, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 28: General view of fans before The 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 28, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 28: Fans pose for a photo prior to the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 28, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 28: The Borg-Warner trophy displayed prior to the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 28, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 28: A general view as a fan looks on prior to the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 28, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 28: A Fan poses for a photo prior to the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 28, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 28: A general view as a fan looks on prior to the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 28, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 28: A fan looks on prior to the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 28, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

FOX59 fan Ryleigh helms the “Greatest Spectacle in Lemonade Stands”

Adam Driver on the red carpet

Another bachelor party chose the Indy 500; this crew is from Tampa

Another bachelor party chose the Indy 500; this crew is from Tampa

The crew at IMS