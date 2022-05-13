Skip to content
WGN-TV
Chicago
76°
LIVE NOW
WGN Evening News
Chicago
76°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Chicago News
Traffic
Chicago Crime
Trending
Cover Story
WGN Investigates
Chicago’s Very Own
Medical Watch
Remarkable Women
Your Local Election HQ
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
WGN Weekend Morning News
Teacher of the Month
Sign up for our newsletters
WGN-TV Podcasts
BestReviews
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Abbott announces deal to restart formula production
Buffalo officials provide update on mass shooting
Police: Indiana homeowner kills 2 suspected burglars
Carrie Underwood announces tour, including Chicago-area …
Gallery
WGN News Now
WGN News Now Español
Chicago Scene
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Maps and Radar
Watches and Warnings
Chicago area school closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Photos
Weather Bug
Almanac
Top Stories
Does the way from which the wind blows affect the …
Top Stories
Forecast: Temps in mid 70s, mostly sunny conditions
Video
7-Day Forecast: Seesaw temps w/ chance for showers
Video
Temps moderate after a week of record May warmth.
What was the reason for the change of reporting of …
Sports
Blackhawks
Bears
Bulls
Chicago Fire FC
Chicago Sky
Cubs
GN Sports
White Sox
China 2022
Top Stories
Cubs play well late to finish with winning road trip
Video
Top Stories
Johnny Cueto will make his White Sox debut Monday
Video
Reds give up zero hits, but lose yet again
Marte has 3 hits to lift Diamondbacks over Cubs 4-3
Cubs Scholar Freddie Golden earns $1 million in scholarships
Video
Morning
Around Town
Dean’s List
Leshock Value
Technology
Dean Cooks
Mr. Fix It
Friday Forecaster
Want a WGN News Super Fan Friday Flyover? Here’s how
Chicago Scene
Home Improvement Week
Weekend Morning News
Morning News on YouTube
Top Stories
Cheers to the 24th annual worldwide Toast to Harry …
Video
Top Stories
Around Town checks out the new Misericordia Hearts …
Video
Nearly 3 decades of life with AIDS, Chicagoan tells …
Video
Brad the Robot is back with some bad jokes
Video
9 @ 9: Adult tricycles, 37 percent rule and tourist …
Video
Midday
Adopt-A-Pet
Dean’s List
Lunchbreak
Music Lounge
Technology
Medical Watch
Contests
Shows
All Shows
TV Schedule
Watch Live
WGN-TV Podcasts
Daytime Chicago
Backstory with Larry Potash
WGN-TV Political Report
WGN’s YouTube Page
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Seen on TV
Mobile apps
WGN-TV History
Advertise on WGN 9 Chicago
Newsletters
News Releases
FCC Public Inspection File Help
Community Calendar
WGN-TV Family Charities
Tornado Relief
Closed Captioning on WGN 9 Chicago
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Jobs & Internships at WGN-TV
Search
Please enter a search term.
Indy 500
Herta makes all right moves to win wet, wild IndyCar …
Top Indy 500 Headlines
Popular
LIVE | Amber Heard resumes testimony in Depp trial
Police: Indiana homeowner kills 2 suspected burglars
Millennium Park shooting suspect held on $250K bond
Deadly shooting in Millennium Park prompts curfew
Riverdale mayor accused of ‘stacking the deck’ in …
Inside Illinois’ most expensive home on the market
‘In a crisis’: Farmers warn of coming food shortage