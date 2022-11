Election Day in Illinois is Tuesday November 5. Full results will be available on this page on Tuesday.

Among the races to be decided will be Illinois Governor, Secretary of State and Attorney General. WGN and WGNTV.com will bring you coverage with from across Chicagoland and the nation with results and analysis. Our extended coverage begins at 7 p.m.

Related: What you need to know about early voting

You can check back to this page on Tuesday for up to the minute results.