SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Fresh off his resounding win over Republican Darren Bailey, Governor J.B. Pritzker opened up Wednesday about the next four years.

“As we embark on a second term, my administration will be laser focused on continuing to rebuild Illinois, an Illinois that works for everyone,” the newly-reelected governor said.

Pritzker had little to say about his hopes for next week’s legislative veto session.

To fend off Bailey and lift up Democrats down the ballot, the billionaire governor spent at least $150 million of his personal fortune over the last two years.

“Illinois is worth it,” he said. “As you know, we had two MAGA billionaires who were coming against us, who were attacking everything we stand for. They spent over $100 million and we’re not going to just sit and get pummeled by them.”

Pritzker’s fiery victory speech Tuesday night, including criticisms aimed at former President Donald Trump, did little to tamp down speculation he’s eyeing a presidential run in 2022.

“Until the Republican Party is ready to expel the extremists in their midst, we need to do it for them at the ballot,” Pritzker said.

The governor was asked several times about a possible White House bid.

“I am not focused on that at all,” he responded. “I commit to you that I’m planning to be the governor for the next four years. Like I said, there’s no plan to do anything other than be governor for the next four years.”

Pritzker says President Joe Biden called him last night to congratulate him. The governor also says Jim Durkin’s decision not to seek another term as House GOP Leader is a loss for Republicans.