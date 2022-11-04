CHICAGO — On the final Friday before Election Day, both Gov. JB Pritzker and challenger Darren Bailey kept the campaign trail warm.

Pritzker campaigned at Old Fashioned Donuts at 112th and Michigan while Bailey made an appearance in downstate Prairie du Rocher.

During Bailey’s campaign event, Bailey was joined by local teachers while he focused on education across the state. He stated that if elected, Bailey will make sure parent’s voices are heard at the local level.

He also wasted no time criticizing Pritzker for closing schools during the pandemic.

“Despite the pandemic being over, the bottom is still falling out,” Bailey said. “Only one in four Illinois students can do math at grade level.”

At Old Fashioned Donuts, Pritzker encouraged patrons to vote early and shared that he would join President Biden Friday night during his trip to the Chicago area. Biden will speak Saturday in Joliet.

In response to Bailey, Pritzker said more people would have died if Bailey had been governor during the height of the pandemic.

“Darren Bailey, if he had been governor, he would have caused the deaths of tens of thousands more people because he didn’t care about any mitigations,” Pritzker said. “He himself is not vaccinated. He told people not to get vaccinated and told people not to wear masks and sued to try to get that effectuated across the state.”

Both Pritzker and Bailey are expected to make several additional campaign stops leading up to Election Day.