CHICAGO — Former President Barack Obama is throwing his support behind JB Pritzker in the upcoming November elections, as he did in 2018, officially endorsing the Illinois governor for a second term.

The Pritzker campaign released a new television ad Friday featuring Obama sharing his endorsement. In it, Obama praises Pritzker for taking the lead on raising the minimum wage, protecting voting rights and cracking down on the sale of illegal guns.

The gubernatorial election will pit Pritzker against state Senator Darren Bailey, who squared off Tuesday in the final televised debate ahead of next month’s election.

Early voting is already underway in Illinois as the Obama were in town this week to cast their early ballots. The election is set for Nov. 8.

