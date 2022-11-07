CHICAGO — Monday in the race for governor, the final campaign stops.

Republican Darren Bailey, who launched his bid for the state’s highest office back in early 2021, winds down his campaign at Bourbon Street. No not the spot in New Orleans but the events venue in Merrionette Park right outside of Chicago.

After spending most of the campaign pitching a tough-on-crime message, Bailey is closing with the economy and education.

“Friends, J.B. Pritzker continues to experiment on our kids and betray parents’ trust. We cannot allow this to happen anymore,” he said.

Bailey trails in every public opinion poll but the downstate farmer is projecting confidence.

“I believe he knows what we know, he knows he’s losing,” Bailey said. “So it’s all hands on deck.”

For incumbent Democrat, J.B. Pritzker, the final hours of the contest is all about turnout. The billionaire, who’s self-funding his campaign, is trying to lift up Democrats down the ballot.

“Which party balanced four budgets in a row? Paid off all of our state’s overdue bills and got six credit upgrades? Democrats,” Pritzker said.

The day before the election, Pritzker held events in central, western and northern regions of the state.

“It has never been more important to vote than right now because Darren Bailey and the Republicans want to take this state backward,” Pritzker said.

Over the weekend, Pritzker and the Democrats tried to drive up turnout among Black voters. To help, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Chicago.

Expect just a bit of last-minute campaigning tomorrow before the candidates head to their Election Night headquarters. Bailey will be in Springfield and Pritzker in Chicago.