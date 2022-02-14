Skip to content
WGN-TV
Chicago
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Chicago News
Traffic
Chicago Crime
Trending
Cover Story
WGN Investigates
Chicago’s Very Own
Medical Watch
Black History Month
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
China 2022
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
WGN Weekend Morning News
Teacher of the Month
Sign up for our newsletters
WGN-TV Podcasts
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
WGN News Now
WGN News Now Español
Chicago Scene
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Maps and Radar
Watches and Warnings
Chicago area school closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Photos
Weather Bug
Almanac
Sports
Blackhawks
Bears
Bulls
Chicago Fire FC
Chicago Sky
Cubs
GN Sports
White Sox
China 2022
Morning
Around Town
Dean’s List
Leshock Value
Technology
Dean Cooks
Mr. Fix It
Friday Forecaster
Want a WGN News Super Fan Friday Flyover? Here’s how
Chicago Scene
Home Improvement Week
Weekend Morning News
Morning News on YouTube
Midday
Adopt-A-Pet
Dean’s List
Lunchbreak
Music Lounge
Technology
Medical Watch
Contests
Shows
All Shows
TV Schedule
WGN-TV Podcasts
Daytime Chicago
Backstory with Larry Potash
WGN-TV Political Report
Living Healthy Chicago
Watch Live
WGN’s YouTube Page
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Seen on TV
Mobile apps
WGN-TV History
Advertise on WGN 9 Chicago
News Releases
FCC Public Inspection File Help
Community Calendar
WGN-TV Family Charities
Tornado Relief
Closed Captioning on WGN 9 Chicago
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Jobs & Internships at WGN-TV
Search
Search
Search
IL Governor Race
Here’s how much Pritzker’s proposed grocery tax freeze would save you
Video
Rabine opposes early childhood education funding: ‘government shouldn’t be raising kids’
Video
Read Governor Pritzker’s election year State of the State address
Video
Bailey defends voting to raise property taxes 81% on local school board
Video
Pritzker enjoys ‘comfortable lead’ over GOP field, Rabine early Republican frontrunner, pollster says
More IL Governor Race Headlines
Irvin scores 60 GOP endorsements as financial filings show early warning signs in Bailey campaign
Video
In bid to become first Black governor of Illinois, Richard Irvin says ‘All Lives Matter’
Video
Billionaire donates $20M to Irvin bid for Illinois governor
Video