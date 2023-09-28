CHICAGO — Targeting hunger and inequity in Chicago’s immigrant communities. That’s the life mission for Dr. Evelyn Figueroa and her non-profit community wellness organization and food pantry.

She’s been working since she was 13-years-old helping to support her newly arrived family from Puerto Rico. And she’s been helping others ever since.

Figueroa understands the challenges faced by newcomers, challenges that have grown more complicated with the surge of asylum seekers in Chicago.

Figueroa’s husband Alex Wu is equally passionate about serving vulnerable populations with a deep understanding of the difficulties faced by immigrants.

Their foundations is working to expand services in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood.

WGN’s Julian Cruise has more.