Doctor helping immigrant communities navigate COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO — A health crisis like a pandemic allowed Dr. Juanita Mora to live her calling to the fullest.

The Mexican American allergist and immunologist is very passionate about helping the hard working immigrant communities like the one she grew up in. As a national spokesperson for the American Lung Association, she’s been able to do outreach work in Spanish and English about topics like asthma and food allergies.

After an interview with Spanish News about the effect of COVID-19 on people with respiratory conditions, her office phones were ringing off the hooks.

Hundreds of people with COVID-19 symptoms asking for help in Spanish. Instead of closing her doors and sending them to the emergency room, Mora and her staff treated everyone who called.

Mora told her staff, “We will put faith over fear and help our people navigate this pandemic.”