Former President Trump went straight from a Miami courthouse to a popular Cuban restaurant Tuesday, effectively turning his court appearance on federal charges stemming from his handling of classified documents into a campaign stop with supporters.

Trump arrived at Versailles restaurant in Miami minutes after leaving court. He posed for photos with staff and supporters and flashed a thumbs up shortly after pleading not guilty on 37 federal counts.

“Food for everyone,” Trump shouted at one point.

Those in the building sang “Happy Birthday” to Trump, who will turn 77 on Wednesday.

Walt Nauta, a co-defendant in Trump’s documents case, was also at the restaurant.

Trump campaign aides shared video footage of the stop, featuring the former president shaking hands and thanking supporters inside the cafe.

The stop carried political undertones, too, given the importance of Florida and its Cuban-American population in federal elections; Florida is also the shared home state of both Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), his top GOP primary rival for 2024.

Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday afternoon to charges on 37 counts following a Department of Justice indictment alleging he violated both the Espionage Act and obstructed justice in taking classified records from his presidency and refusing to return them.

The arraignment was Trump’s second this year, but his appearance in a Miami courthouse was his first on federal charges. He is the first former president or candidate for president to face such charges.

Trump was indicted Thursday in connection with the investigation led by special counsel Jack Smith, with the unsealed document revealing Trump would also be facing charges on concealing documents and making false statements.

The former president is scheduled to return to New Jersey on Tuesday evening and deliver remarks from his Bedminster golf club, the same place where he is alleged to have shared classified materials with individuals who did not have security clearances, according to the indictment.