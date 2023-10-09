Members of the Kennedy family are denouncing 2024 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s decision on Monday to abandon his Democratic campaign and instead run as an independent candidate.

“The decision of our brother Bobby to run as a third-party candidate against Joe Biden is dangerous to our country,” read a statement signed by four of Kennedy’s siblings — former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend (D), former Rep. Joseph Kennedy II (D-Mass.), Rory Kennedy and Kerry Kennedy.

“Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision or judgment. Today’s announcement is deeply saddening for us. We denounce his candidacy and believe it to be perilous for our country,” the statement continued.

RFK Jr. announced Monday his decision to abandon his Democratic primary challenge to President Biden and enter the general election.

A recent poll showed in a hypothetical three-way race between Biden, former President Trump and Kennedy, he would get 14 percent of the vote, Biden would get 31 percent of the vote and Trump would get 33 percent.

In a hypothetical two-way race between Trump and Biden, 35 percent would support each candidate. Another 11 percent would support “some other candidate,” according to the same poll.

Kennedy’s campaign has focused much of its criticism on the wealth disparity in the country, advocating for livable wages and a system that works for the poor.

He also, however, has emerged as a prominent skeptic of vaccines and has at times come under fire for antisemitic comments.

Much of his family has challenged him publicly in the past and has made clear that they do not support his candidacy.