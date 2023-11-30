Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) called off her second effort to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Thursday, yanking the resolution just minutes before the House was set to hold a procedural vote on the legislation.

Greene said she canceled the vote after meeting with Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green (R-Tenn.), who “guaranteed that we’ll be moving forward with impeachment” for Mayorkas.

“My articles of impeachment are in the Homeland Committee, we’ll be picking those up and moving,” she told reporters.

“There was no guarantee on impeachment until today, so I’m satisfied with that,” she added.

The Georgia Republican would not disclose the timeline for proceeding with impeaching Mayorkas but said it would happen “very soon.”

Greene, a top Mayorkas critic, moved to force a vote on impeaching the secretary Wednesday, the second time she launched an effort to fast-track a vote on booting the Biden administration official. The House was slated to vote on a Democratic motion to refer the resolution until Greene yanked the vote.

Rebecca Beitsch contributed.