Congress returns to work Tuesday to a ticking clock.

Lawmakers have four days to fund the government past Sept. 30 or risk a shutdown, and each chamber is pushing ahead with its own plan.

The Senate, which doesn’t normally go first on funding bills, on Tuesday unveiled its own proposal for a short-term solution to fund the government for six weeks and stave off a shutdown.

In the House, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is making another effort to reach consensus within his own party on funding, after being repeatedly stymied by infighting and conservative opposition.

Follow along throughout the day for updates below.