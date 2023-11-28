Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) on Tuesday moved to force a vote on expelling Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), teeing up a third and potentially historic vote on the embattled lawmaker’s ouster.

Garcia called his resolution to expel Santos to the floor as a privileged measure Tuesday afternoon, a procedural gambit that forces the chamber to take action on the resolution within two legislative days — meaning a vote must take place this week. Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.), another top Santos critic, sat next to Garcia on the House floor when he moved to force a vote on the measure.

The latest expulsion push comes after the House Ethics Committee released its long-awaited report on Santos, which found “substantial evidence of potential violations of federal criminal law.” The panel determined that Santos used campaign funds for trips to Atlantic City, N.J., and Las Vegas, on Botox and other cosmetic procedures, at the luxury brand Hermés, and for purchases from OnlyFans, a subscription platform that is largely used for adult content.

Santos has already survived two expulsion efforts this year: earlier this month, the House voted 213-179-19 against a resolution to oust Santos, far short of the two-thirds majority needed, and in May, the chamber voted to refer a Santos expulsion resolution to the Ethics Committee, a move that was largely panned as redundant because the committee had been investigating Santos for months.

House leadership could bring the latest resolution to the floor for a vote — which would require a two-thirds majority to be successful — or lawmakers can motion to table or refer the resolution to committee, both of which would need a majority vote.

The current expulsion push, however, has the greatest chance of success, after a number of lawmakers previously skeptical of expulsion said they would vote to oust Santos, citing the damning Ethics report.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) — who voted against expelling Santos earlier this month because legal and Ethics proceedings had not concluded — threw her support behind ousting the congressman Tuesday morning.

“In modern times, it is House precedent that Representatives are only expelled after conviction of a felony. In the matter involving Rep. Santos, the Ethics Committee has now found and documented conduct that is as serious as that of Members who on prior occasions have been expelled following felony convictions,” Lofgren wrote in a statement.

Santos, for his part, said he thinks the expulsion effort will be successful when it hits the floor for a vote.

“I know I’m going to get expelled when this expulsion resolution goes to the floor,” Santos said during an hours-long conversation on X Spaces on Friday night. “I’ve done the math over and over, and it doesn’t look really good.”

Rep. Michael Guest (R-Miss.), the chair of the Ethics Committee, introduced a Santos expulsion resolution the day after the panel released its report, but he has not forced a vote on it.

Garcia’s move was a long time coming. Hours after the Ethics Committee published its report, the California Democrat said he would submit a privileged resolution to expel Santos, whom he dubbed a “liar and fraud,” when the House returned to Washington on Tuesday. Garcia forced the first vote on expelling Santos in May, which ended with the referral to the Ethics panel.

