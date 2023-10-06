Indiana Sen. Mike Braun (R) on Friday endorsed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) to become the next Speaker, praising him as “a fighter that doesn’t back down.”

Braun, who is running for governor of Indiana and last month endorsed Donald Trump for president, said he thinks Jordan would be more effective in dealing with the surge of migrants across the U.S.-Mexico border and rising prices.

“Jim Jordan is a fighter that doesn’t back down, and that’s what we need to secure the border and stop Joe Biden’s inflation bomb agenda. He would stand up to the D.C. establishment and serve the American people well as Speaker of the House,” Braun said in a statement.

Jordan, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, is running against House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) to succeed Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as Speaker.

Trump on Friday endorsed Jordan for Speaker, declaring he “will be a GREAT Speaker of the House, & has my Complete & Total Endorsement!”