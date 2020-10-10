Chicago woman rallies Little Village by raising $16,000 for truckload of supplies

CHICAGO — A local woman has rallied her community to help Latino families struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lizbeth Ramirez managed to raise $16,000 to bring a truck-load full of supplies to Chicago. The 2,500 boxes of goods were delivered to families in the Little Village neighborhood.

Ramirez is now the Chicago hub leader for Hispanic Star, which is addressing some of the needs in Latino communities throughout the country.

“The need is there and people are so grateful,” Ramirez said.

Lizbeth Ramirez is now one of Chicago’s Very Own.