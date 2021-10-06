Chicago and Mexico City celebrate 30 years of sister-city relationship

CHICAGO — Chicago’s spectacular skyline shares a bond with the oldest capital in the Americas – Mexico City.

The two cities are celebrating three decades as sister cities in October.

Former Mayor Richard M. Daley cemented the agreement in 1991 as one way to promote tourism and business between the two cities.

“Both cities right now are meccas for gastronomy and the architecture in those cities is just amazing,” Mexican Consul General Reyna Torres Mendivil said. “One of the things that I’ve enjoyed the most.”

The Sister City Committee along with the Mexican Consul General in Chicago will be celebrating the 30-year relationship through a series of events.

They include a virtual talk on Oct. 21 on iconic architects and also a virtual race throughout the month of October.

There is also a virtual race in the works for the month of October, where people will sign up and have 30 days to finish a 30 mile/kilometer walk/run in honor of the 30th anniversary.