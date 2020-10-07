CFD chief determined to help other Latinos succeed

CHICAGO — Most children see ambulances and fire engines go by and that’s the first thing they want to be when they grow up.

Frank Velez was not that child. He discovered his love for emergency service as an adult.

Velez started his career with Chicago Fire Department as a paramedic 26 years ago. He credits his desire to learn and his dedication to working hard as the secret of his success in the force.

Velez is now one of the top Latinos in the Chicago Fire Department and is determined to help other young Latino men and women to follow in his footsteps.

WGN’s Ana Belaval has his story.