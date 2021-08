Heavy rainfall brings flooding to north-central Illinois after months of drought

FLOOD ADVISORY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 325 PM CDT MON AUG 9 2021 BOONE IL-WINNEBAGO IL- 325 PM CDT MON AUG 9 2021 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... NORTHERN BOONE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... WINNEBAGO COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 630 PM CDT. * AT 325 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. UP TO 2 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN IN THE LAST HOUR. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... ROCKFORD, BELVIDERE, LOVES PARK, MACHESNEY PARK, ROSCOE, SOUTH BELOIT, ROCKTON, POPLAR GROVE, CANDLEWICK LAKE, CHERRY VALLEY, WINNEBAGO, CAPRON, TIMBERLANE, CALEDONIA AND HARRISON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS MINOR FLOODING ALONG WATERWAYS AND OTHER POOR DRAINAGE AREAS IS IMMINENT OR MAY ALREADY BE OCCURRING. PERSONS IN THE ADVISORY AREA SHOULD USE CAUTION AND AVOID FLOOD WATERS