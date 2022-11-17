CHICAGO — A group of doctors and health department officials fear a severe influenza season will strike the U.S. in the coming months, and are urging families to get the vaccine.

In a press release the group stated the Southern Hemisphere shows a very severe flu season on top of already crowded pediatric hospitals due a very early and intense RSV surge and severe staffing shortages. What happens during their winter is often a precursor of what happens during the season in the Northern Hemisphere.

“We haven’t had an influenza season since early 2020. Influenza essentially went away for the last two and a half years,” said Dr. Larry Kociolek, Medical Director of Infection, Prevention and Control and Infectious Diseases at Lurie Children’s Hospital in a press release. “So we have a huge population of infants, essentially almost every child in the U.S. who is under 2 and a half to 3 years old, who has not encountered influenza, and the vaccine rate is not particularly good.”

Representatives from several Chicago area hospitals, along with the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Chicago Department of Public Health, are planning to hold a press conference to discuss the impending flu season and the danger to young children. They will also provide guidance on what level of illness determines what level of care should be sought by a family.

The event will be livestreamed in its entirety through this story beginning at approximately 10 a.m.