CHICAGO — A life-altering Medical Mission’s trip to the Philippines has positively changed the lives of more than 100 women suffering from various reproductive health conditions.

On Friday afternoon, the group of Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women’s Hospital surgeons and nurses were in the spotlight for an upcoming article about their recent trip to Salcedo, Philippines.

The group spent two weeks in the rural town performing life-saving surgeries and procedures.

Dr. Princess Urbina, an OB/GYN at Northwestern Medicine said the group saw more than 150 clinical patients and performed 39 surgeries.

“To go back and be able to share my gift, it’s just a wonderful feeling,” Agnes Teodoro, a surgical clinical coordinator for gynecology, said.

Several patients traveled more than eight hours to see the medical team at the Salcedo Doctor’s Hospital.

“Just when they walked into the OR they were just so thankful and grateful that we were there,” Melanie Silos, an operating room nurse said. “I really think they appreciated it. Obviously, we’re glad that we were there.”

To complete their work, the team brought just about all of their surgical equipment and made history by performing the first laparoscopic hysterectomy on the entire island.

In spite of their service, they said their giving doesn’t compare to what they received.

All patients, ages 19 to 72, are now out of the hospital. WiFi is not available to the women they’ve been able to stay in contact with the doctors and nurses with telehealth through Facebook Messenger.

“I just thank the women for trusting us and allowing us to have personal accomplishments with this trip,” Urbina said. “For me, it was really fulfilling.”

The group said they hope to make another trip back to the Philippines and hope to encourage others to do the same.