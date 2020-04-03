Free virtual cooking classes for kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video



Wicker Park Location Lakeview Location

2337 W. North Ave. 2864 N. Lincoln Ave.

Chicago, IL 60647 Chicago, IL 60657

Tel 773.235.2665

All our virtual classes are archived on our website (https://www.kids-table.com/virtual-classes).

Free Virtual Classes thru FB live: M,W,F,Sat accepting “pay-what-you can” donations thru PayPal.

Virtual Friday Night Pizza Parties: Selling Meal Prep kits with curbside pick up at our Wicker Park location. Each week will feature a different type of PIzza - Popeye Pizza, Enchilada PIzza, Deep Dish pizza etc. (still offering the Pizza making class on FB Live for free); folks can also add on cooking tools (rolling pins, choppers, graters, etc)

Private Virtual Cooking Parties: Working on using the zoom platform to provide group parties, birthday celebrations etc. (This would be a paid event) Customers could select from a limited menu and gather virtually to cook “together” with the help of a lead instructor guiding them each step of the way. We are considering selling meal prep kits and goodie bags (including cooking tools and recipe cards) for curbside pick up. We will be finalizing these offerings over the next day or two and will update the website with pricing info as we do (definitely before Friday).​​​​​​​

About The Kids' Table

The Kids’ Table is a hands-on cooking school for kids and families with 2 Chicago locations - in Wicker Park (13 years) & in Lakeview (almost 5 years). Our goal is to help kids discover from an early age that cooking is fun and real food is really good. Cooking with kids engages them around food in a positive and healthy way, empowers them to learn an important life skill, and is a great way to get them to eat their veggies! Co-owners: Elena Marre and Anastasia LaBorde

Elena Bio

Elena Marre is the founder of The Kids’ Table, a unique Chicago cooking school with over 13 years of experience getting kids in the kitchen. The Kids’ Table’s mission is to help folks of all ages discover that cooking is fun and real food is really good! Classes start as young as 18 months and go all the way through teens. Offerings include weekly classes, family dinners, summer camps, birthday parties & school programs.



The idea for The Kids’ Table was born from the trials and triumphs Elena faced in feeding her two sons (now 17 and 20) and her desire to share what she has learned with other families