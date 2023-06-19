ELBURN, Ill. — A woman from Wisconsin is charged with one count of prostitution after allegedly soliciting an undercover officer at a far west suburban spa.

Xia Pingmei (Photo courtesy of Elburn PD)

Authorities said Elburn police conducted an undercover operation at the ViVi Spa in the first block of Valley Drive on Tuesday, June 13.

The undercover sting resulted from the department being made aware of ‘suspicious activity.’

Police allege an undercover officer entered the business for a massage and was approached about a sex act.

As a result, police booked 46-year-old Xia Pingmei of Oshkosh, Wisconsin. She was later released on a recognizance bond.

The Elburn Building & Zoning Department closed down the ViVi Spa location due to several zoning code violations.