ELGIN, Ill. — A PNC bank in Elgin was robbed Tuesday afternoon, according to the FBI.

Federal officials said a single man walked into the PNC Bank found at 850 Summit Street and verbally demanded funds from the teller, while also displaying a note. A gun was implied and the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of funds.

Suspect sought by the FBI in a PNC Bank robbery that happened on Aug. 15, 2023.

The FBI said the man is Black, about 5’10” to 5’11”, large in build with dreadlocks, and was seen wearing dark pants, a black -shirt with a yellow construction vest on top, a black surgical mask, sunglasses, no gloves and a plain black baseball hat.

Anyone with information can report anonymous tips to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov, or call the FBI at 312-421-6700.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and the suspect is still considered at-large.