DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. — A home in DeKalb County was destroyed after an explosion on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews from the Paw Paw Fire Protection District were working the scene in the 5800 block of Goble Road and confirmed the explosion to WGN-TV News.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the pile of debris left behind after the explosion when SkyCam9 was over the scene around 3:15 p.m.

Crews have not provided details on what led to the explosion and it is currently unclear if anyone was injured.

The devastating explosion comes a little over a week after a home in Woodstock exploded, damaging 20 buildings and displacing 22 people.

