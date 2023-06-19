ELBURN, Ill. — A crash investigation is underway following an early morning rollover crash that left a man and woman dead.

According to police, the fatal crash occurred on North Main St (Rt. 47) north of Walker Drive just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, June 18. Officers initially responded to a report of a small fire near a damaged ComEd power pole.

Further investigation revealed the small fire and damaged pole resulted from a vehicle crash. Officers then located a severely damaged 2004 Honda Pilot at a nearby farm field, police said.

A 34-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims were found lying in different parts of the field between the crash site and where the vehicle came to rest. Their names will be will released pending next of kin notification.

Kane County’s Accident Reconstruction Team will oversee the crash investigation.