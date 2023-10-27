LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Emergency crews helped rescue a worker who was injured and trapped at a construction site Friday in Lake Forest.

Lake Forest Fire Department said crews responded to the Onwentsia Country Club at 300 block of South Green Bay Road around 10 a.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, emergency crew found a construction worker at the bottom of a basement foundation that was under construction. Fire officials said the worker was 15 feet below grade.

According to fire officials, the worker was in the trench in the basement when surface scaffolding fell on him.

Sixty pounds of steel fell 15 feet and the worker was struck in the back.

The man was eventually freed and taken to the hospital. Fire officials said he was alert and responsive.

Fire departments from the surrounding area including Deerfield, Lake Bluff, Lincolnshire, Highland Park, Libertyville, Northbrook, Wheeling, Newport, Buffalo Grove, and Grayslake assisted in the rescue.

The country club is putting up a new pro shop. The shop was open at the time of the accident.