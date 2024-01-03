WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A Waukegan police officer has been charged after he allegedly threw a handcuffed individual to the ground last month.

According to the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office, Waukegan police officer Richard Tabisz has been charged with felony official misconduct and misdemeanor battery to a civilian after an incident on Thursday, Dec. 14.

Tabisz allegedly threw a handcuffed civilian to the ground in front of several officers in December. The civilian had reportedly been cooperative with the other officers at the scene prior to Tabisz’s arrival.

“Besides Tabisz, other officers on the scene acted very professionally throughout the encounter,” Reinhart wrote in a statement.

The Waukegan Police Department provided the State’s Attorney’s Office with evidence related to the incident, including several body camera recordings, on Friday, Dec. 15.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office has also begun reviewing all pending cases involving Tabisz in light of the latest charges.

Tabisz will make his first court appearance on Wednesday. Jan. 17.