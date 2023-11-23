WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A Fifth Third Bank was robbed Wednesday evening in Waukegan, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The FBI said bureau agents responded to a bank robbery at the Fifth Third Bank found at 702 North Green Bay Road around 4:44 p.m. and collected information on the suspect alleged to have committed the crime.

Fifth Third Bank robbery suspect in Waukegan, per the FBI.

According to the FBI, the suspect entered the bank and displayed a note demanding money and implied he had a handgun before fleeing the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as being a white man of medium build who was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, dark pants and a white hat at the time of the robbery.

No injuries were reported from the incident and the suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information that can aid the FBI in their investigation of this bank robbery can report tips anonymously online at tips.fbi.gov, or by calling the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at 312-421-6700.