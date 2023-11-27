ANTIOCH, Ill. — A Waukegan police officer shot at a 25-year-old accused of leading police on a high-speed chase that ended after they pointed a crossbow at officers several times Sunday night.

The Antioch Police Department reported that officers were notified of a high-speed pursuit with an armed subject starting in Waukegan that was heading towards the village around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The pursuit ended at the Antioch Manor apartments in the 400 block of Donin Drive. Upon arrival, the driver allegedly exited his vehicle with a high-powered crossbow.

While both Antioch and Waukegan police attempted to de-escalate the situation, the driver allegedly pointed the crossbow at officers several times before fleeing into a nearby apartment building. Officers followed the driver where he again pointed the crossbow towards police.

A Waukegan officer fired a single shot at the suspect but did not strike anyone. The 25-year-old driver then surrendered and was taken into custody. He was transported to a local hospital.

Police have not yet identified the 25-year-old man involved and did not provide details on the injuries he sustained.