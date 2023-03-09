MCHENRY COUNT, Ill. — A Far North suburban case manager for an area nonprofit social service agency is accused of child abuse, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

Mohammad Mohsin Khan, 35, of Gilberts, faces charges of grooming, two counts of battery and two counts of disorderly conduct following a five-month investigation that began in September of 2022.

SEE ALSO | Suburban man charged in Wisconsin woman’s death 23 years ago

Khan allegedly had contact and communication, sexual in nature, with several juvenile victims. Multiple victims corroborated the allegations, deputies added.

Khan was taken into custody by deputies without incident.

Khan was issued a $10,000 bond in court on Thursday.