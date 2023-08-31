WAUCONDA, Ill. — Therapy comes in many forms and for hundreds of Chicago area kids, it happens at a barn in Wauconda.

Using horses as a form of therapy isn’t the most traditional route, but those who have experienced it, say it’s been nothing short of life changing.

For 19 years, Partners for Progress Therapeutic Equestrian Center has been hoisting kids into saddles.

Amanda Bradon is an occupational therapist and the organization’s director.

“I think the biggest benefit here is this doesn’t feel like therapy. This feels like a recreational activity,” she said. “And you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck because your body is getting stronger, your brain is getting stronger, and all that is happening while you’re doing something you really enjoy.”

The program utilized the horses natural gait, movement and connection to help kids with disabilities

For the families and volunteers who’ve seen the end result, it’s a game changer.

Every year, more than 200 young people discover healing and comfort here and their families find camaraderie.

Partners for progress equestrian therapy is celebrating with a 19 year celebration this weekend.